Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. 88,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

