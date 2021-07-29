Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.
Masimo stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
