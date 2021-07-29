Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85 from $3.83 EPS.

Masimo stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

