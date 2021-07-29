Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.95. Materialise shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 3,618 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

