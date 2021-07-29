Matrix AI Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $986,601.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $986,601.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00346873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

