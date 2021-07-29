Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.