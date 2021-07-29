Maxim Group Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $800.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.30.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $561.70 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.