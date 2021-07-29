MBL Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,013 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 473,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 84.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

