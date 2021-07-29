MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.71 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.