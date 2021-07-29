McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

