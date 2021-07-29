McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $264.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.97.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,900.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

