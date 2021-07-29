McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $241.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.45. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

