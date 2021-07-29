Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $369.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

