Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

