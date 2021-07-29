Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

