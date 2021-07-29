MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.57

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.57 and last traded at $208.57, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

