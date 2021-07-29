Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.550-$19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,869. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.