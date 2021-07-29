Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.550-$19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,869. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

