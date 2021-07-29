Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.56

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

