Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.56

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
