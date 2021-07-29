MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

