MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Down 12.3%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s stock price fell 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of MGM China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

