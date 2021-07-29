Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00.

Datto stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 75.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

