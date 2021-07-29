Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.18. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.