Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.29.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.21. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.