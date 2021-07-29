Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $333.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.29.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

