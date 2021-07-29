MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $682.50

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $682.50, but opened at $656.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $650.73, with a volume of 11,145 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $18,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

