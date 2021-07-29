Millennium Management LLC Buys 705,109 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 4,706.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,035,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,502 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,065,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,978,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,011,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,064,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXGX opened at $8.34 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

