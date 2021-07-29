Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Cohen & Steers worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

