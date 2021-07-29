Millennium Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 429.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Diodes worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

