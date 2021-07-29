Millennium Management LLC Invests $13.75 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

