Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,723,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

SGFY stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

