Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,723,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $351,000.
SGFY stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20.
Several research firms recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
