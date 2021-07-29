Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $19,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $15,751,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,918,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,934,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

