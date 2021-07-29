Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $217.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

