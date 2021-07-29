Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.25. 1,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,234,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

