Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 5784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

