MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

