MMOCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,863.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $463,699.94 and $12,863.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.