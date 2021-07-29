Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.