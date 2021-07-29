Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
MTEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
