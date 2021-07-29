Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

MOH traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,247. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

