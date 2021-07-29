Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 118,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

