Monavale Price Up 27% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $513.39 or 0.01298994 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $4.26 million and $66,846.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00354687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,413 coins and its circulating supply is 8,290 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

