Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

