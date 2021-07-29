Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.24

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 2867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

