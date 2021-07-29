Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,462. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

