Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 343.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $378.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.49. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

