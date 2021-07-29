Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $392.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $383.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Shares of MCO opened at $378.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.49. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

