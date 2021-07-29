Morgan Stanley Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

GLW opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

