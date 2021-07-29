Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $84,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 971.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

