Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $117.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

STT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

