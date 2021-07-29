Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $117.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.
STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.
STT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
