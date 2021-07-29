Morgan Stanley Buys 214,598 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $97,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

