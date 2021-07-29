Morgan Stanley Buys 409,689 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.99% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $94,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

