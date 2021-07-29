Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.